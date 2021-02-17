The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
Jan. 29
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 1:22 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Randy M. Reid was traveling in a 2004 Ford, heading East on Nettle Knob Road while Donna H. Campbell was traveling West in a 2018 Ford. The two vehicles swapped mirrors in the roadway, coming to a final rest. The estimated cost of damage to both Fords were $500 each and they were both deemed drivable.
Feb. 1
A single-vehicle accident: occurred near Lansing at approximately 5:35 a.m. The report stated that Jonathon T. Ham was operating a 1990 Isuzu while traveling North on East Staggs Creek Road. The vehicle traveled off the roadway to the right and struck a parked horse trailer, coming to a final rest facing North on the shoulder of the road. The estimated cost of damage to the Isuzu was $2,500 and it was not considered drivable. $500 was the estimated cost of damage to the horse trailer.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred near Jefferson at 6:06 a.m. The wreck report showed that Jessica M. Martin was traveling West on NC 88 in a 2016 Honda when it traveled off the road to the right and down an embankment. The vehicle then struck a utility pole and came to a final rest facing West against the pole. $6,000 was the estimated cost of damage to the Honda and it was not deemed drivable. The utility pole had an estimated cost of damage of $6,000.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 6:06 a.m. near Jefferson. According to the report, Kevin D. Howell was operating a 2006 Honda while traveling West on NC 88. The vehicle traveled off the roadway to the right and down an embankment, overturning and coming to a rest on its side in a creek. The estimated cost of damage to the Honda was $6,500 and it was not deemed drivable.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred near Jefferson at approximately 6:06 a.m. Thomas J. Kitson Jr. was traveling West on NC 88 in a 2020 Ford when he struck a 2014 Ford parked in the roadway. The vehicle then traveled off the roadway to the right and struck a pole. Following the collision, the vehicle came to a rest in the center of the road facing East. The estimated cost of damage to the 2020 Ford was $20,000 and it was not drivable. $4,500 was the cost of damage to the 2014 Ford and it was also not drivable.
A three-vehicle accident: occurred at 6:06 a.m. near Jefferson. The report stated that Tony R. Bare was traveling West in a 1996 Chevrolet on NC 88. A 2014 Ford was parked in the roadway facing East from a previous collision and Thomas J. Kitson Jr., in a 2020 Ford, was parked on the shoulder of the roadway. Bare struck the 2014 Ford and then traveled off the road to the right, striking Kitson. Bare then traveled off the road to the left and came to a final rest facing South. The estimated cost of damage of the Chevrolet $1,500 and it was not considered drivable.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred near West Jefferson at 7:29 a.m. According to the wreck report, Jason C. Barnett was operating a 2016 IC Bus while heading East on Idlewild Road. The vehicle ran off the road to the right and struck an embankment. It then overturned and came to a rest in the West bound lane. The estimated cost of damage to the IC Bus was $18,500 and it was not drivable. Barnett was issued a citation for operating a motor vehicle on a street or highway.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 9:23 a.m.near Warrensville. Nicole L. Blakeman was operating a 2019 Ram while traveling West on NC 88. The vehicle traveled left of center and off the roadway, striking a building. The driver left the scene without reporting the collision. The estimated cost of damage to the Ram was $7,500 and it was still considered drivable. Blakeman was issued citations for exceeding a safe speed and failure to obtain lane control.
Feb. 2
A two-vehicle accident: occurred near Jefferson at 10:15 a.m. According to the report, Andrea R. Poe was traveling East on Mont Shepherd Road while Christopher M. Jones was traveling West. Poe, in a 1998 Dodge and Jones, in a 2010 Subaru were both traveling left of center due to the narrow roadway. Both swerved to the left to avoid a collision but struck each other. They came to a rest in the road. The estimated cost of damage to the Dodge was $7,000 and it was not considered drivable. $10,000 was the cost of damage to the Subaru and it was also not drivable.
Feb. 3
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 6:29 p.m. near West Jefferson. The report stated that Paul J. Zamudio was operating a 2016 Hyundai while traveling East on Idlewild Road. A deer entered the roadway causing a collision. The vehicle was moved off the road after the impact. The estimated cost of damage to the Hyundai was $2,000 and it was not deemed drivable.
Feb. 5
A single-vehicle accident: occurred near West Jefferson at 8:09 a.m. The wreck report stated that Charity R. Shatley was operating a 2007 Chevrolet, heading North on Buck Mountain Circle. The vehicle was unable to stop at the intersection at the end of the road and traveled off the road straight ahead and down an embankment. It struck a post and came to a final rest. The estimated cost of damage to the Chevrolet was $2,000 and it was not drivable. The cost of damage to the yard and post was $500.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 4:04 p.m. near Lansing. According to the report, Zechariah M. Rowe was turning onto NC 194 from McNeil Road in a 2017 Ford. Douglas A. Thompson was traveling West on Nc 194 in a 2000 Subaru. Rowe was making a left turn when Thompson struck him in the side of the vehicle. Both vehicles were moved to the shoulder of the road. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $3,000 and it was still considered drivable. $4,000 was the cost of damage to the Subaru and it was not drivable.
