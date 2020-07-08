The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
June 13
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 10:40 a.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Tony A. Miller was traveling East on Idlewild Road in a 1985 Honda. The accident occurred when the vehicle experienced mechanical failure with a broken front fork stabilizer, causing the vehicle to depart the road to the right. The Honda then collided with a ditch and overturned. The operator of the vehicle was totally ejected from the vehicle, which came to final rest off the right side of the roadway. Both the vehicle and Miller were moved from their final rest position prior to the arrival of the investigating officer. The estimated cost of damage to the Honda was $1,000 and it was no longer considered drivable.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 2:56 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Robert P. Wyatt was traveling North on N.C. 16 on a 2011 Harley Davidson. The accident occurred when the motorcycle struck a deer crossing the roadway. The vehicle then overturned and came to rest in the right lane of N.C. 16. The estimated cost of damage to the Harley was $1,500 and it was still considered drivable.
June 14
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 6:36 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Elizabeth H. Canter was traveling North on Cranberry Springs Road in a 2007 Subaru when the accident occurred. According to the report, Canter stated she swerved to avoid an oncoming vehicle and ran off the right shoulder and struck an embankment. The vehicle was moved prior to the arrival of law enforcement. The estimated cost of damage to the Subaru was $3,000 and it was no longer considered drivable.
June 15
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 4:52 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Calixto Y. Menchu was traveling North on N.C. 16 in a 2011 Ford while Anita E. Carson was traveling North on N.C. 16 in a 2016 Hyundai. The accident occurred when a piece of wood fell from the Ford and struck the Hyundai. Both vehicles were moved to the shoulder to report the accident. There was no estimated cost of damage to the Ford and the estimated cost of damage to the Hyundai, which was no longer considered drivable, was $2,500.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 2:33 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Amanda M. Shaffer was traveling Southeast on Old Wilkes Road in a 1988 Peterbilt when the vehicle’s trailer ran off the road to the right. The road broke away and the trailer separated from the vehicle. The trailer then overturned down an embankment and struck a tree before coming to rest against the tree. The estimated cost of damage to the Peterbilt was $15,000 and it was no longer considered drivable.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:35 a.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Mark C. Taylor was traveling South on Little Peak Creek Road in a 2007 Nissan when the vehicle crossed the centerline and ran off the road on the left. After over-correcting, the vehicle departed the road on the right and traveled down an embankment. The Nissan then overturned and collided with a barn before coming to final rest on its right side with the roof of the vehicle against the barn. The estimated cost of damage to the Nissan was $500 and it was no longer considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the barn was $100. Taylor was issued a citation for lane control violation.
June 18
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 9:31 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Heather L. Mayberry was traveling South on U.S. 221 in a 2017 Buick when the vehicle struck a deer crossing the roadway. The vehicle was moved out of the roadway prior to the arrival of law enforcement. The estimated cost of damage to the Buick was $3,500 and it was no longer considered drivable.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 3:58 p.m. near Lansing. According to the wreck report, Rosario Salazar was traveling North on N.C. 194 in a 2008 Volkswagen while Wilma A. Price was traveling South on N.C. 194 in a 2014 Chevrolet. The accident occurred when the Volkswagen traveled left of center and sideswiped the Chevrolet. Salazar left the scene while Price moved the Chevrolet to the shoulder to report the accident. The estimated cost of damage to the Volkswagen was $50 while the estimated cost of damage to the Chevrolet was $250. Both vehicles were considered drivable. Salazar was issued citations for a DWI and a hit and run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.