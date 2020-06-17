The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
May 23
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 11:23 a.m. near Lansing. According to the wreck report, Larry R. Harber was traveling north on Big Horse Creek Road in a 2006 Yamaha when the vehicle overturned in the roadway. Harber was ejected from the vehicle and came to rest in the roadway. The vehicle also came to rest in the roadway. According to the wreck report, Harber stated the back wheel locked in the curve and caused him to lose control of the vehicle. The estimated cost of damage to the Yamaha was $3,000 and it was still considered drivable.
May 28
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 1:42 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Susan Y. Kepple was traveling north on Claude Dickson Road in a 2019 Nissan when the vehicle traveled off the roadway to the right and collided with a ditch bank. The vehicle continued to travel North and collided with a fence before coming to rest in an open field. The estimated cost of damage to the Nissan was $3,500 and it was no longer considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the fence was $75.
May 29
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 2:46 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Stacey A. Bare was traveling south on N.C. 194 in a 2004 Mercury when the vehicle crossed the centerline and ran off the left shoulder. The vehicle then struck a telephone box and a tree before coming to rest against the tree. The estimated cost of damage to the Mercury was $1,500 and it was no longer considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the telephone box, owned by SkyBest Telephone, was $1,500.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 3:48 near Lansing. According to the wreck report, Emmalyne I. Norris was traveling south on Big Horse Creek Road in a 2010 Chevrolet when the vehicle ran off the right shoulder and struck the end of a guardrail. The vehicle then traveled back onto the roadway and came to rest across the centerline of Big Horse Creek Road. The estimated cost of damage to the Chevrolet was $6,000 and it was no longer considered drivable. Norris was issued a citation for failure to maintain lane control.
