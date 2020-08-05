The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
July 8
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 5:17 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Mark G. Holman was traveling East on Grant Houck Road in a 1995 Ford when the vehicle crossed the centerline, ran off the road to the left and struck a tree. The vehicle came to rest near the area of impact. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $1,500 and it was still considered drivable.
July 9
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 8:02 a.m. near Lansing. According to the wreck report, Devin R. Liddle was traveling Southeast on N.C. 194 in a 2008 Chevrolet when the vehicle departed the road on the right. The vehicle then traveled down an embankment and collided with several trees where it came to final rest. The estimated cost of damage to the Chevrolet was $2,800 and it was no longer considered drivable.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 5:48 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Milford A. Walker was traveling in a 2013 GMC while Kyle E. Faulkner was traveling West on N.C. 163 in a 2013 Nissan. The accident occurred when Walker was attempting to make a left turn onto N.C. 163 from Mount Jefferson Road and struck Faulker’s vehicle. The collision caused Faulkner to run off the road to the right and strike a street sign. Walker’s vehicle came to rest near the area of impact. The estimated cost of damage to the GMC was $1,500 and it was still considered drivable while the estimated cost of damage to the Nissan was $2,500 and it was no longer considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the street sign, which was owned by the county, was $150. Walker was issued a citation for failure to yield.
July 10
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 2:01 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Michael A. Jobe was traveling South on Bill Bledsoe Road in a 2014 Ford when the vehicle ran off the road to the right at a slow speed due to meeting another vehicle traveling North. The bank gave way to the shoulder, causing the Ford to overturn onto its side before coming to rest off the roadway on its side. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $1,200 and it was no longer considered drivable.
July 11
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:36 a.m. near Lansing. According to the wreck report, Charles L. Price was traveling in a 1990 Chevrolet while Emmalyne I. Norris was traveling in a 2011 Chevrolet. Price was traveling East on East Little Horse Creek Road while Norris was traveling West on East Little Horse Creek Road. According to the report, as the two vehicles passed one another, metal pieces fell from the rear of Price’s vehicle. Norris’ vehicle collided with the metal and came to final rest in the roadway. After the collision, Price stopped in the roadway and Price’s vehicle did not sustain any damage. The estimated cost of damage to Norris’ vehicle was $5,000 and it was no longer considered drivable. Price was issued a citation for failing to secure a load.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 12:02 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, James E. Dunnagan was traveling West on N.C. 16 in a 2011 Subaru while Joshua C. Rash was traveling West on N.C. 16 in a 2019 Nissan. The accident occurred when Rash slowed for traffic ahead and Dunnagan failed to reduce speed and collided with the rear of Rash’s vehicle. Both vehicles were moved to the shoulder of N.C. 16 after the collision. The estimated cost of damage to the Subaru was $3,800 and the estimated cost of damage to the Nissan was $1,200. Both vehicles were still considered drivable. Dunnagan was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed.
July 12
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 8:07 a.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Joshua G. Testerman was traveling East on Clifton Road in a 2008 Ford when the vehicle departed the road on the right and collided with a mailbox. The vehicle was moved partially off the roadway after the collision. According to the report, Testerman stated that he swerved to avoid several deer that suddenly entered the roadway. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $850 and it was still considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the mailbox and post was $100.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:21 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Jacob F. Mabe was traveling North on Claude Mash Road in a 2008 Ford when the vehicle lost control in a curve and crossed the centerline. The vehicle then ran off the left shoulder and struck a fence before overturning and coming to rest on the fence. The estimated cost of damage to the vehicle was $6,000 and it was no longer considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the fence was $500. Mabe was issued a citation for exceeding safe speed.
