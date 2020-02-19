The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
Feb. 2
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 4:08 a.m. on NC-194 near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Jessica L. Eastridge was traveling North in a 2008 Subaru when the vehicle traveled left of center and off the roadway to the left. The Subaru then struck a ditch and overturned before coming to final rest facing North on the left shoulder of the roadway on its left side. ALE Agent, Bryan Irwin was contacted on Feb. 3. Eastridge was issued a provisional DWI.
Feb. 4
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:33 p.m. on US-221 near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Calvin G. Rhoades was traveling North in a 1997 Subaru when the vehicle crossed the centerline before running off the road to the left, overcorrected and overturned in the roadway. The Subaru came to rest upright and drove back to the driver’s residence. Rhoades was issued citations for NOL and a Left of Center traffic violation.
Feb. 6
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 6:57 a.m. on NC-16 near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Justin R. Chipman was traveling North in a 2009 Volkswagen when the vehicle collided with a deer in the road. After the collision, the Volkswagen was driven off the right side of the roadway and was still considered drivable.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 12:17 p.m. on NC-163 near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Annelise M. Haizlip was traveling West in a 2013 Cadillac when the vehicle encountered shallow standing water on the roadway. The Cadillac departed the road on the right and collided with a ditch before coming to final rest. Haizlip was issued a traffic violation for exceeding safe speed for conditions.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 2:33 p.m. on Clyde Houck Road near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Tori A. Pritchard was traveling East in a 2009 Mazda when the vehicle ran off the road and down an embankment before coming to rest in a swamp. Pritchard was issued a traffic violation for failure to maintain lane control.
Feb. 8
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 4:42 p.m. on Liberty Grove Church Road near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Tony Miller was traveling West in a 2001 Toyota when the vehicle ran off the right shoulder and struck a ditch before spinning and coming to final rest on its side on top of a tree. After the accident, Miller was transported to Watauga Medical Center.
