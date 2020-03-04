The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
Feb. 17
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 4:57 a.m. on NC-88 near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Jacob C. Testerman was traveling West in a 2005 Subaru when the vehicle traveled left of center and off the roadway to the left. The Subaru then struck a telephone utility box before coming to rest in a ditch and was no longer considered driveable. The estimated damage to the utility box, owned by SkyLine/SkyBest, was $3,000. No medical transport occurred and Testerman was issued a traffic violation for both exceeding safe speed and lane control.
Feb. 18
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 9:59 a.m. on Beaver Creek School Road near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Janis M. Leonard was traveling North in a 2009 Ford when the vehicle traveled off the roadway to the left and into a ditch. The Ford then struck a telephone utility box before coming to rest in the ditch facing North and was no longer considered drivable. The estimated damage to the utility box, owned by SkyLine/SkyBest, was $3,000. Leonard was issued a lane control violation.
Feb. 21
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:07 a.m. on NC-88 near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Michael R. Hillson was traveling West in a 2015 Toyota when the vehicle traveled left of center and off the roadway to the left. The Toyota then traveled down an embankment before coming to rest and was no longer considered driveable. Hillson was issued traffic violations for both DWLR and lane control.
