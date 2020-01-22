The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
Jan. 5
A single-vehicle accident occurred at 9:13 a.m. on NC-88 near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Genna E. McKnight was traveling East in a 1993 Chevrolet when her vehicle traveled off the roadway to the right and struck a fence. After the collision, the Chevrolet was moved to the shoulder before the arrival of the investigating officer. The vehicle sustained $1,000 worth of damage but was considered drivable following the accident. McKnight was issued a citation for lane control violation.
Jan. 6
A single-vehicle accident occurred at 10:57 a.m. on Liberty Grove Church Road near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Edith M. Worley was traveling North in a 2003 Ford when the vehicle lost control due to black ice and traveled left of center and off the roadway to the right before traveling down an embankment and coming to rest. The vehicle was not considered drivable following the accident.
Jan. 7
A single-vehicle accident occurred at 7:35 a.m. on NC-88 near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Patricia A. Key was traveling west in a 2004 Nissan when the vehicle crossed the centerline, ran off the road to the left and struck the embankment, and left the scene following impact. The road was snow-covered at the time and the vehicle sustained $1,000 worth of damage. Key received a citation for failure to report and exceeding safe speed.
A single-vehicle accident occurred at 8:43 a.m. on NC-163 near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Tyler L. Willhaus was traveling east in a 2005 Subaru when the vehicle traveled left of center and off the roadway to the left before striking a ditch and overturning. After the incident, the Subaru came to rest facing north on its top in the westbound lane. The vehicle was not considered drivable after the wreck and Willhaus was issued a traffic violation for exceeding safe speed and not maintaining lane control.
Jan. 8
A two-vehicle accident occurred at 5:03 p.m. on Garvey Bridge Road near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Hunter S. Greene was traveling in 2014 Jeep and Sarah L. Greene was traveling in a 2015 Dodge. Both vehicles were heading South when the Dodge slowed down and was struck by the Jeep. Both vehicles came to rest near the impact and were not considered drivable. After the accident, Hunter Greene was issued a traffic violation for failure to reduce speed.
Jan. 9
A two-vehicle occurred at 6:30 a.m. on NC-16 near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Blake M. Levi was traveling North in a 2015 Subaru and Jordan B. Johnson was also traveling North in a 2017 Toyota. Johnson quickly stopped in the travel lane when several deer crossed the roadway and Levi failed to stop and collided with the Toyota. Both vehicles came to final rest in the roadway and were not considered drivable. Levi was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed.
A two-vehicle accident occurred at 1:49 p.m. in the parking lot of Family Central in Jefferson. According to the wreck report, an unknown driver struck a 2014 Chevrolet which was parked facing west before leaving the scene of the accident. The Chevrolet sustained $1,000 in damage but was still considered drivable following the incident. The direction of travel prior to impact and after impact by the unknown driver who struck the parked car remains unknown.
Jan. 10
A single-vehicle accident occurred at 2:26 p.m. on NC-88 near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Gene E. Lewis was traveling West in a 2000 Lincoln when his vehicle ran off the right shoulder and struck a ditch before coming to rest in the ditch. The vehicle was not considered driveable following the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.