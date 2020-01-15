The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
Dec. 28
A single-vehicle accident occurred at 9:14 p.m. on NC-88. According to the wreck report, Isabella D. Lawson was travelling West toward West Jefferson in a 2005 Subaru when she lost control of the vehicle. Lawson traveled off the right shoulder of the roadway, struck and embankment and overturned in the roadway. After impact, the vehicle came to an uncontrolled rest on NC-88 and the vehicle was not considered driveable. Lawson stated to the officer on duty that she fell asleep and was issued a traffic violation for failure to maintain lane control.
Dec. 29
A single-vehicle accident occurred at 12:01 p.m. on U.S. 221. According to the wreck report, Leif M. Jones was travelling West from Frank Mcmillan Rd. toward Carson Wingler Road in a 1993 Volvo. Jones traveled left of center and off of the roadway to the left before traveling down an embankment and overturning. The vehicle came to rest at the bottom of the embankment facing West. The vehicle was not considered drivable after the accident and Jones received a traffic violation for exceeding safe speed and not maintaining lane control.
Dec. 30
A two-vehicle accident occurred at 4:43 p.m. on Jont Mountain Road. According to the wreck report, Clinton E. Mahala was traveling North in a 1989 Mazda near Lansing in attempt to flee and avoid arrest. Mahala lost power and rolled back, hitting the vehicle of Thomas M. Brown Jr., who was the Johnson City sheriff attempting to overtake Mahala. Both vehicles came to rest on Jont Mountain Road where the accident occurred. Mahala’s vehicle was not considered drivable following the accident while Brown Jr.’s 2015 Ford was.
Dec. 30
A two-vehicle accident occurred at 8:42 a.m. on NC-163 near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Bonnie M. Derr was traveling East in a 2015 Mazda and collided with Ricky D. Walker who was traveling North. Derr failed to stop at a duly erect stop sign at the intersection in front of 163 Service and Grocery. Derr’s vehicle came to final rest in the roadway partially blocking the intersection. Walker’s vehicle departed the road to the right before coming to final rest. Both vehicles were not considered drivable following the accident and Derr received a stop sign violation.
Jan. 2
A single-vehicle accident occurred at 5:16 p.m. on Frank Dillard Road near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, James P. Miller was traveling South in his 2006 Toyota when he lost control and ran off the right shoulder. Miller’s vehicle struck a ditch before coming to rest. The vehicle was not considered drivable and Miller was issued a citation for driving while impaired.
Jan. 3
A single-vehicle accident occurred at 3:14 p.m. on NC-88 near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Allen K. Eldreth was traveling East in a 2005 Dodge when he struck a large amount of oil in the roadway and crossed the center line and struck a guardrail before coming to a final rest facing East in the roadway. Eldreth’s vehicle was not considered drivable following the accident.
