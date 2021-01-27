The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
Jan. 5
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 1:30 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the report, Melissa D. Dyer, in a 2007 Jeep, was traveling South on US 221 along with Jenni C. Camhi, who was operating a 2010 Subaru. Camhi had stopped in the roadway due to traffic and Dyer failed to reduce speed, colliding with the Subaru in the rear. Both vehicles were moved to the shoulder prior to law enforcement’s arrival. The estimated cost of damage to the Jeep was $100 and was still considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the Subaru was $1,300 and was also considered drivable. Dyer was issued a citation for failing to reduce speed.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 4:54 p.m. near West Jefferson. The wreck report stated that Justin M. Stamper was traveling West on NC 88 in a 2000 Mercury when Bobby L. Waddell was pulling out of a parking lot in a 2007 Toyota. Waddell failed to yield, causing Stamper to strike the Toyota. Both vehicles were moved out of the roadway before law enforcement arrived. The estimated cost of damage to the Mercury was $2,000 and was deemed drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the Toyota was $500 and was also deemed drivable. Waddell was issued a traffic violation for failure to yield.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 10:49 p.m. near West Jefferson. The report showed that Eric L. Danner was operating a 2006 Kia while traveling West on Clyde Houck Road when he slid on ice in the roadway. The vehicle then went off the road to the right into a ditch. It came to a final rest on the right side of the road. The estimated cost of damage to the Kia was $2,000 and was not considered drivable.
Jan. 8
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 6:53 a.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, William H. Taylor was operating a 2019 Jeep while traveling West on Idlewild Road. The vehicle swerved off the road to the right and Taylor overcorrected, traveling left of center and off the road. Taylor then struck a fence and overturned, traveled down an embankment and came to a final rest facing East at the bottom. The estimated cost of damage to the Jeep was $6,000 and was still considered drivable.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 8:33 a.m. near Jefferson. The wreck report showed that David O. Osborne was traveling North on NC 16 in a 2001 Ford when he traveled left of center and off the roadway. The vehicle then struck an embankment and overturned. It came to a rest on its top below the roadway at the bottom of the embankment. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $4,000 and was not considered drivable.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 9:02 a.m. near Lansing. According to the report, Jonathan C. Roark was operating a 2001 Ford while traveling East on Big Laurel Road. Roark lost control on the snow covered road and crossed the center line, traveling off the road to the left. After striking an embankment, the vehicle came to final rest. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $4,000 and it was not deemed drivable.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 9:42 a.m. near West Jefferson. The wreck report stated that Benjamin P. Oneil was traveling South on Hidden Spring Road in a 2016 Ford. The vehicle ran off the road to the right and overturned, striking a tree. It came to a final rest West of the road. The estimated cost of Damage to the Ford was $9,800 and was not considered drivable.
Jan. 9
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 12:37 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Selena I. Galvan was traveling East in a 2010 Subaru on Cranberry Springs Road when she lost control due to ice on the road. The vehicle traveled left of center and off the roadway to the left. After colliding with a tree, the vehicle came to a final rest. The estimated cost of damage to the Subaru was $5,000 and was not considered drivable.
Jan. 11
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 6:31 a.m. neat West Jefferson. The wreck report showed that Nelson A. George Jr. was operating a 2012 Toyota while traveling North on Buffalo Road. The vehicle started sliding on South on the roadway due ice and ran off the road to the left, striking an embankment. It came to a final rest in the roadway. The estimated cost of damage to the Toyota was $900 and was deemed drivable.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 12:46 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the report, two unknown drivers collided on 1916 Highway 16. The first vehicle, unknown, struck the second vehicle, a 2020 Honda in the rear while driving East on the highway. The Honda was parking in a driveway facing North when the unknown vehicle collided with it. The Honda came to rest at the point of impact while the unknown vehicle was not on scene of the collision. The estimated cost of damage to the Honda was $1,000 and was considered drivable.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 6:45 p.m. near Jefferson. The report stated that Aidan C. Schwantes was traveling East on Big Helton Road in a 1997 Buick. The vehicle traveled off the icy road to the right, drove down an embankment, overturned and struck a tree. It came to a final rest near the area of impact against a tree. The estimated cost of damage to the Buick was $1,000 and was not drivable.
