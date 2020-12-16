The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
Oct. 8
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 3:05 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Sandra A. Clearwater was operating a 2017 Toyota and Kenneth R. Jones was operating a 2011 Harley Davidson. The accident occurred when Toyota was stopped in traffic facing North on U.S. 221 and the Harley Davidson was traveling North on U.S. 221. Jones failed to reduce speed and struck Clearwater’s vehicle in the rear. Both vehicles were moved out of the roadway prior to arrival of law enforcement. The estimated cost of damage to the Toyota was $1,000 and it was still drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the Harley Davidson was $1,500 and it was no longer considered drivable. Jones was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed.
Oct. 9
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:43 a.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Kelli S. Hefner was traveling South on Black Bear Inn Road in a 2019 Toyota when a deer entered the roadway in front of the vehicle. The Toyota struck the deer in the roadway. After the collision, the vehicle was moved from the area of impact prior to the arrival of the investigating officer. The estimated cost of damage to the Toyota was $2,000 and it was still drivable.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 8:33 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Evan M. Bledsoe was traveling North on Tucker Road in a 2005 Subaru when the vehicle ran off the road and struck a fence post. The vehicle then overturned and came to final rest facing West on its top, off the road to the right. The estimated cost of damage to the Subaru was $4,500 and it was no longer considered drivable. Bledsoe was issued citations for not maintaining lane control and exceeding the posted speed.
Oct. 10
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 5:24 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Devin M. Cornett was operating a 2008 Toyota while Retha H. Kimpel was operating a 2000 Dodge. The accident occurred while the Toyota was traveling North on Big Laurel Road and the Dodge was traveling South on Big Laurel Road. The Toyota crossed the centerline and struck the Dodge head on. Both vehicles came to rest near the area of impact. The estimated cost of damage to the Toyota was $2,000 and the estimated cost of damage to the Dodge was $1,000. Both vehicles were no longer considered drivable. Cornett was issued a citation for driving left of center.
Oct. 11
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 3:15 p.m. near Lansing. According to the wreck report, Austin H. Hart was traveling North on Big Helton Road in a 2008 Dodge when the vehicle ran off the road to the right. The vehicle then struck a rock and overturned before coming to final rest facing South on its top in the creek. The estimated cost of damage to the Dodge was $8,000 and it was no longer considered drivable. Hart was issued citations for not maintaining lane control and exceeding the posted speed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.