The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
March 19
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 8:19 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Donnie L. Goodman was traveling South on Raccoon Hollow Road in a 2002 Dodge. According to Goodman, the vehicle traveled off of the roadway to the right to avoid another vehicle traveling North in his lane of travel. The vehicle collided with a tree and came to rest. The cost of estimated damage to the Dodge was $4,500 and it was no longer considered drivable after the accident.
March 20
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 6:22 a.m. near Lansing. According to the wreck report, Terry D. Mahaffey was traveling East on Joe Hampton Road in a 2007 Subaru when the vehicle collided with a horse in the roadway. The vehicle was driven off the roadway following the collision and the cost of estimated damage to the Subaru was $4,000.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 9:06 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, John W. Goodman was traveling North on NC-16 in a 1989 Chevrolet when the vehicle ran off the right shoulder and struck a guardrail. The Chevrolet came to final rest on the right shoulder against the guardrail and the estimated cost of damage was $3,500 and the vehicle was no longer considered drivable. The estimated cost of the guardrail, which is owned by the NC Department of Transportation was $2,000. Goodman was issued a traffic violation for failure to maintain lane control.
March 21
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 10:37 a.m. near Lansing. According to the wreck report, Arianna L. Dillard was traveling West on Big Laurel Road in a 2005 Jeep. According to Dillard, there was an oncoming vehicle traveling left of center toward the Jeep and in an attempt to avoid a collision, Dillard departed the road to the right. As the vehicle returned to the roadway, it crossed the centerline and departed the road on the left before traveling down an embankment and colliding with a fence. The Jeep came to final rest in the open pasture on the left side of the road. The owner of the fence was present and did not seek any compensation for the damage to the fence. After the collision, the Jeep had an estimated cost of damage of $4,000 and was no longer considered drivable.
March 24
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 6:10 a.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Patricia M. Debord was traveling South on NC-16 in a 2015 Chevrolet when the vehicle struck a deer that entered its path in the roadway. The estimated cost of damage to the Chevrolet was $8,000 and the vehicle was still considered drivable and was moved from the roadway before the arrival of the investigating officer.
