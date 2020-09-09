The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
Aug. 10
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 6:02 a.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Timothy M. Absher was traveling South on N.C. 16 in a 2009 Pontiac and struck a deer. After the collision, the vehicle came to rest near the area of impact in the road. The estimated cost of damage to the Pontiac was $4,500 and it was no longer considered drivable.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 2:58 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Sarah M. Huskins was backing up on Boggs Road in a 2018 Subaru when the vehicle backed off the road to the right and overturned down an embankment into the river. The vehicle came to rest on its top in the river. The estimated cost of damage to the Subaru was $4,000 and it was no longer considered drivable. Huskins was issued citations for driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane control.
Aug. 12
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 6:15 a.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Michael D. Ryan was traveling South on N.C. 16 in a 2006 Subaru when the vehicle traveled off the roadway to the right. The driver of the vehicle overcorrected and then traveled across the center of the roadway. The vehicle then traveled off the roadway to the left and struck an embankment and overturned before coming to final rest on its top on the Northbound shoulder of the roadway. The estimated cost of damage to the Subaru was $5,000 and it was no longer considered drivable. Ryan was issued a citation for driving while impaired.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 12:55 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Rabon Banks Jr. was traveling South on U.S. 221 in a 2015 Toyota when the vehicle struck a deer crossing the roadway. After the collision, the vehicle was moved out of the roadway. The estimated cost of damage to the Toyota was $2,500 and it was no longer considered drivable.
