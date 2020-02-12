The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
Jan 27:
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 2:22 p.m. on Partnership Drive near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Kathryn R. Christy was backing south in a 2007 Honda and 2000 Toyota was parked unattended facing west. Christy failed to see the Toyota while backing and collided with the vehicle, whose owner is unknown. Christy was issued a citation for a safe movement violation.
Jan. 29
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 8:04 a.m. on Northwest School Road near Warrensville. According to the wreck report, Lauren E. Petre was traveling west in a 2010 Chevrolet and Brittany N. Baldwin was traveling east in a 2005 GMC. The vehicles collided in the center of the roadway and were moved to the PVA of the Warrensville Post Office. After the collision, Petre left the scene and failed to report the accident and was issued a violation.
Jan. 30
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 6:14 a.m. on NC-88 near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Robert E. Lewis was traveling West in a 2005 Chevrolet when the vehicle traveled off the roadway to the right, striking a fence. The vehicle then traveled down an embankment before coming to rest in a creek. The Chevrolet was not considered drivable after the accident.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 11:20 a.m. on US-221 near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Kathryn E. Matheson was attempting to make a left turn onto US-221 from a private drive in a 2009 Volkswagen. Sydnee K. Shepherd was traveling North on US-221 in a 1998 Subaru when the two vehicles collided in the roadway. After the collision, both vehicles came to rest in the roadway at the area of impact and were not considered drivable. Matheson was issued a traffic violation for Failure to Yield.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 8:28 p.m. on NC-194 near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Joey C. Miller was traveling North in a 1998 Ford when the vehicle ran off the road to the right and overcorrected. The Ford then crossed the centerline, ran off the road to the left before striking a ditch and overturning. The vehicle then came to rest near the area of impact on its right side. After the accident, Ashe Medics responded to the scene but Miller was not transported. Miller was issued a traffic violation for failure to maintain lane control.
Jan. 31
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 1:05 p.m. on NC-163 near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Alec C. Roland was traveling West in a 2001 Ford when the vehicle ran off the road to the right. The Ford then went down an embankment and overturned several times before coming to rest on its side near the area of impact.
Feb. 1
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:57 a.m. on Little Horse Creek Road near Lansing. According to the wreck report, Ashley P. Owens was traveling South in a 2014 Ford when the vehicle traveled left of center and off the left side of the roadway in a curve. The vehicle then struck a ditch and came to rest on the left side of the road. According to report, Owens said the collision occurred on the night of Jan. 30. Owens was issued traffic violations for failure to maintain lane control and failure to report.
