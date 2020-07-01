The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
June 6
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 2:55 a.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Melodie A. Padgett was traveling North on N.C. 194 in a 2014 Nissan when the vehicle struck a deer. The vehicle was moved off the road after impact. The estimated cost of damage to the Nissan was $3,000 and it was no longer considered drivable.
June 7
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 1:09 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Christopher L. Blevins was traveling East on Ashe Central School Road in a 2006 Ford when the vehicle struck a deer. The Ford was moved off the road after impact. The estimated cost of damage to the vehicle was $1,000 and it was still considered drivable.
June 8
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 9:49 p.m near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Tiffany A. Miller was traveling South on U.S. 221 in a 2019 Subaru when the vehicle was struck by a deer. The vehicle was moved off the road after impact. The estimated cost of damage to the Subaru was $1,000 and it was still drivable.
June 10
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 11:24 a.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Chasty L. Crump was traveling West on N.C. 88 in a 2011 Ford when a deer entered the roadway in front of the vehicle. The vehicle struck the deer in the roadway and came to rest at the area of impact. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $3,000 and it was still considered drivable.
June 11
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 7 a.m. near Lansing. According to the wreck report, Jacob C. Testerman was traveling North on McNeil Road in a 2005 Subaru when the vehicle crossed the centerline and departed the road on the left. The vehicle then collided with two trees before coming to final rest. According to the report, upon arrival of the investigating officer, there was no one present who was associated with the vehicle. Later in the day, contact was made with Testerman who stated the wreck occurred at 1:30 a.m. that morning while he was driving the passenger of the vehicle home. Testerman said he swerved to avoid a deer in the roadway. The estimated cost of damage to the Subaru was $4,800 and it was no longer considered drivable.
