The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
Oct. 6
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 9 a.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Edward C. Lancaster II was operating a 2018 Peterbilt while Deanna C. Smith was operating a 2017 Lexus. The accident occurred while both vehicles were traveling South on N.C. 16. The Peterbilt was attempting to make a left turn onto N.C. 16 and both vehicles collided in the roadway. The vehicles were moved prior to the arrival of the investigating officer. According to the report, the driver of the Peterbilt stated that while attempting to make a wide left turn the Lexus came up to the intersection. The driver of the Lexus stated that she was stopped at the intersection when the Peterbilt passed her on the right and made a left turn in front of her. Due to the conflicting stories, the officer was unable to determine which vehicle contributed to the collision. The estimated cost of damage to the Peterbilt was $100 and it was still considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the Lexus was $5,000 and it was no longer considered drivable.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 2:43 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Jimmy B. Miller was operating a 2003 Chevrolet and Tony R. Plitt was operating a 1998 Toyota. The accident occurred while Miller was traveling South on Jim Duvall Road and Plitt was traveling North. The Toyota crossed the middle of the roadway and struck the Chevrolet. The Chevrolet came to final rest facing South and the Toyota came to final rest facing North in the roadway. The estimated cost of damage to the Chevrolet was $2,500 and the estimated cost of damage to the Toyota was $1,500. Both vehicles were still drivable. Plitt was issued a citation for exceeding the posted speed limit.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 5:42 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Debra D. Wyatt was operating a 2012 Kia and Jackson C. St John was operating a 2006 Jeep. The accident occurred while Wyatt was stopped facing North on N.C. 194 and St John was traveling North on N.C. 194. The Kia was stopped waiting to turn into SkyLine and the Jeep failed to reduce speed and struck the Kia in the rear. Both vehicles were moved out of the roadway prior to the arrival of law enforcement. The estimated cost of damage to the Kia was $2,000 and the estimated cost of damage to the Jeep was $1,500. Both vehicles were still drivable. St John was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed.
Oct. 7
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 1:24 a.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Marcie J. Lipford was traveling South on Roaring Fork Road in a 2006 Honda when the vehicle crossed the centerline and ran off the left shoulder. The vehicle struck and came to rest in a ditch. The estimated cost of damage to the Honda was $2,500 and it was no longer considered drivable.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 10:42 a.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Hunter W. Anderson was operating a 2014 Jeep and Terry J. Eller was operating a 1996 Chevrolet. The accident occurred while both vehicles were traveling West on N.C. 88. The Chevrolet was stopped in the roadway for construction and the Jeep struck the Chevrolet in the roadway. After the collision, both vehicles were moved from the area of impact before the arrival of the investigating officer. The estimated cost of damage to the Jeep was $1,500 and the estimated cost of damage to the Chevrolet was $1,000. Both vehicles were still drivable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.