The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
March 12
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:01 a.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Joseph L. J. Norris was traveling South on Todd Railroad Grade Road in a 2010 Chevrolet when the vehicle traveled off the roadway to the right and down an embankment. The Chevrolet then struck a rock. After the collision, the vehicle came to final rest at the bottom of the embankment facing South. The Chevrolet had an estimated cost of $4,500 in damage and was no longer considered drivable. Norris was issued a DWI.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 2:13 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Sharon L. Jones was backing up out of the PVA of Ashe Humane Society in a 2008 GMC when the vehicle struck a 2018 Subaru. The Subaru was parked on the shoulder of the PVA of the National Guard Armory and remained in its parked position after impact. The GMC was moved after impact. Both vehicles were still considered drivable after the collision. The GMC had an estimated damage of $250 while the Subaru had an estimated cost of $1,000 in damage. Jones was issued a traffic violation for improper backing.
March 14
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 8:10 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Joaquin H. Olvera was traveling South on NC-16 in a 2019 Chevrolet when the vehicle struck a deer in the roadway. The vehicle was moved prior to the arrival of the investigating officer. The Chevrolet had an estimated cost of $4,000 in damage and was still considered drivable after the collision.
March 16
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 6:49 a.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Brandon C. Clawson was traveling South on US-221 in a 2018 Mitsubishi when a deer entered the roadway in front of the vehicle. The Mitsubishi stuck the deer in the roadway and was moved from the area of impact before the investigating officer arrived. The vehicle had an estimated cost of damage of $3,500 and was no longer considered drivable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.