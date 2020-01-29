The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
Jan. 11
A single-vehicle accident occurred at the intersection of NC-88 near Jefferson at 9:01 p.m. According to the wreck report, Amanda D. Miller was traveling North on Peak Creek Church Road in a 2017 Toyota. Miller was unable to see the intersection of NC-88 due to heavy rain and traveled onto NC-88 from Peak Creek Church Road. The vehicle went off the roadway straight ahead and overturned before coming to rest in a creek on its top. The Toyota was not considered driveable following the accident.
Jan. 12
A single-vehicle accident occurred at approximately 7:30 p.m. According to the wreck report, Bobby W. Blevins was traveling North on NC-194 near Lansing in a 2010 Jeep when the vehicle collided with a deer in the roadway. After the collision the vehicle was considered drivable and was driven to its destination.
Jan. 13
A single-vehicle accident occurred at 12:04 p.m. on Buffalo Road near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Barbara R. Klink was traveling East in a 2007 Ford when the vehicle departed the road on the right and struck a ditch before coming to final rest. The vehicle was not considered drivable after the accident.
A single-vehicle accident occurred at 9:45 p.m. on NC-88 near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Johnny L. Poe was traveling West in a 2018 Chevrolet when the vehicle ran off the road before striking a ditch and the embankment before coming to rest near the area of impact. The vehicle was not considered drivable after the accident. Poe stated that he fell asleep and was issued a citation for failure to maintain lane control.
Jan. 14
A single-vehicle accident occurred at 5:28 a.m. on Chestnut Hill Road near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Donny R. Jones was traveling West in a 2006 Ford when the vehicle collided with a deer in the roadway. After the collision, the vehicle remained driveable and was driven off of the roadway.
A two-vehicle accident occurred at 7:42 a.m. on the public vehicular area of Mountain View Elementary School in Jefferson. According to the wreck report, both Darrell W. Blevins and Wylene S. Taylor were traveling East when Taylor, who was in a 2013 Toyota, stopped in the travel lane. Taylor, failed to reduce speed and his 2004 Dodge rear ended the Toyota. After the collision, both vehicles were driven off of the roadway and were still considered driveable.
A single-vehicle accident occurred at 8:34 a.m. on Central Buffalo Road near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Riley D. Ross was traveling North in a 2015 GMC when it departed the road to the right and struck a utility pole before colliding head-on with a tree where it came to final rest. The vehicle was not considered drivable after the accident and Ross received citations for driving while impaired, a seat belt violation and failure to maintain lane control.
Jan. 15
A single-vehicle accident occurred at 4:00 p.m. on U.S. 221 near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Wiley R. Blevins was traveling North in a 2011 Chevrolet when the vehicle ran off the right shoulder and struck a ditch before coming to rest off the right shoulder of the road. The vehicle was considered driveable after the accident.
Jan. 17
A single-vehicle accident occurred at 5:04 a.m. on Beaver Creek School Road near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, John D. Hardin was traveling West in a 2004 Chrysler when the vehicle traveled left of center and off of the roadway to the right before traveling down an embankment and overturning. The Chrysler came to final rest facing East at the bottom of the embankment and was no longer considered drivable. Hardin stated that he swerved to miss another vehicle traveling East in the west bound lane.
A two-vehicle accident occurred at 10:37 a.m. on West Buffalo Road near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Lucy F. Riddle was traveling North in a 2013 Honda while Austin S. Arizoca was traveling South in a 1993 Ford. The two vehicles struck in the center of the roadway and were moved from the area of impact before the investigating officer arrived. Both vehicles were considered driveable after the accident.
