The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
Nov. 30
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 11:57 a.m. on Tom Fowler Road near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2010 Dodge, driven by Alberto Guerrero, was traveling south on Tom Fowler Road. The Dodge ran off the right shoulder and struck a tree. The Dodge left the scene and was located in a private drive after the collision on Tom Fowler Road. The estimated cost of damage was $6,000 to the Dodge, which was not considered drivable. Guerrero was issued a citation for driving while intoxicated.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 12:30 p.m. on N.C. 88 near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2001 Toyota, driven by Benjamin Aben, was traveling south on N.C. 88. The Toyota lost control and ran off the right shoulder. The Toyota overturned and struck a fence. The Toyota came to a rest on its side. The estimated cost of damage was $4,500 to the Toyota, which was not considered drivable. Aben was issued a citation for failure to maintain lane control.
Dec. 3
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 4:16 p.m. on N.C. 194 near Lansing. According to the wreck report, a 1995 Ford, driven by Ricky Isaacs, was traveling south on N.C. 194 in the north-bound lane. A 2003 Jeep, driven by Willard Miller, had turned right from N.C. 194 to travel north. The Ford traveled left of center. The Jeep attempted to avoid the Ford by going left. The Ford sideswiped the Jeep and failed to stop at the intersection. The Ford traveled off the roadway straight ahead, collided with a sign and came to a rest. The estimated costs of damages were $2,200 to the Ford, which was not considered drivable, and $100 to the Jeep. Isaacs was issued a citation for failure to maintain lane control.
Dec. 5
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 1:43 p.m. on N.C. 16 near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, a 2009 Dodge, driven by Nathaniel Clarke, was traveling south on N.C. 16. The Dodge ran off the road to the right. The Dodge then struck a tree. The Dodge came to final rest facing south of the road to the right. The estimated cost of damage was $6,500 to the Dodge, which was not considered drivable. Clarke was issued citations for driving while license revoked and failure to maintain lane control.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.