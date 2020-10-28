The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
Sept. 12
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 4:19 p.m. near Lansing. According to the wreck report, Steven E. Turner was operating a 2013 Chevrolet while an unknown driver was operating a 2010 Honda. The accident occurred when the Chevrolet was making a right turn into the PVA of Country House Restaurant from N.C. 194 and struck the Honda, which was parked facing South in the PVA of Country House Restaurant. The Chevrolet left the scene after impact while the Honda remained in its parked position. The estimated cost of damage to the Chevrolet was $500 while the estimated cost of damage to the Honda was $1,000. Both vehicles were still considered drivable. Turner was issued citations for failure to report an accident and unsafe movement.
Sept. 13
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 2:01 a.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Matthew J. Grindstaff was traveling South on N.C. 194 in a 2011 Toyota when the vehicle ran off the road to the right, struck a ditch and then struck an embankment. The vehicle came to rest against the embankment after impact. The estimated cost of damage to the Toyota was $1,000 and it was no longer considered drivable. Grindstaff was issued citations for driving while intoxicated and failure to maintain lane control.
Sept. 14
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 3:59 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Mary E. Paisley was operating a 2006 Subaru while Gail A. Brandt was operating a 2001 Toyota. The accident occurred while both vehicles were traveling North on U.S. 221 and the Toyota slowed down for utility work ahead. The Subaru failed to reduce speed and collided with the Toyota. Both vehicles came to rest on the shoulder of U.S. 221. The estimated cost of damage to the Subaru was $3,800 while the estimated cost of damage to the Toyota was $1,300. Both vehicles were still considered drivable. Paisley was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 3:59 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Kenneth E. Courtner Jr. was operating a 1998 Mercury while Eugene P. Viviano was operating a 2015 Honda. The accident occured while the Mercury was traveling South on U.S. 221 and the Honda was stopped on U.S. 221 facing South at the intersection of N.C. 163 and U.S. 221 Business. The Mercury collided with the Honda in the rear and both vehicles were moved to the shoulder of N.C. 163. The estimated cost of damage to the Mercury was $900 and the estimated cost of damage to the Honda was $4,000. Both vehicles were still considered drivable. Courtner Jr. was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed.
