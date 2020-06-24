The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
May 31
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 12:32 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Tyler T. Gilley was driving a 1996 Toyota while Gregory N. Taylor was driving a 2016 Dodge on Academy Street. The accident occurred when Gilley stopped for Taylor, who was in a marked patrol vehicle, for a light violation. The Dodge was parked directly behind the Toyota when Gilley tried to pull away when the stop was complete and the engine stalled. The Toyota then rolled backward and struck the Dodge. Both vehicles came to rest on Academy Street after impact. Gilley stated his brakes were faulty on the vehicle being driven.
June 1
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 6:14 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Dustin T. Pruitt was traveling West on N.C. 88 in a 2015 Toyota while Kegan W. Blevins was traveling West on N.C. 88 in a 2004 Mitsubishi. The accident occurred when Blevins slowed for traffic and was struck by Pruitt. Both vehicles came to rest near the area of impact. The estimated cost of damage to the Toyota was $3,500 while the estimated cost of damage to the Mitsubishi was $2,000. Both vehicles were no longer considered drivable. Pruitt was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed.
June 2
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 6:07 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Darrell D. Osborne was traveling North on Big Laurel Road in a 2002 Chevrolet when the vehicle ran off the road to the right and struck both a ditch and an embankment before overturning. The vehicle came to rest on its left side in the road after impact. The estimated cost of damage to the Chevrolet was $4,000 and it was no longer considered drivable.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 9:19 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report Lisa C. Biondi was traveling North on U.S. 221 in a 2007 Chevrolet when the vehicle crossed the centerline and ran off the road to the left. The vehicle then overcorrected then ran off the road to the right and overturned. The vehicle came to rest near the area of impact and the estimated cost of damage was $2,500 and it was no longer considered drivable. Biondi was issued a citation for driving left of center.
June 4
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 5:47 a.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Simon R. Lopez-Arellano was traveling West on Cranberry Springs Road in a 2007 Dodge. The accident occurred when the vehicle traveled fully left of center and skidded through the intersection of Brownwood Road and Cranberry Springs Road without stopping for the duly erected stop sign. The vehicle then departed the road straight ahead and struck both an embankment and a fence before coming to final rest in a creek. The estimated cost of damage to the Dodge was $899 and it was no longer considered drivable. Lopez-Arellano was issued both a citation for a stop sign violation and for driving left of center.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 3:26 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Bobby L. Pollard was traveling in a 2018 Ford while Luke S. Richardson was traveling in a 1997 Nissan. The accident occurred when Pollard was stopped at a stop sign facing East on Deep Ford Road and Richardson was also traveling East on Deep Ford Road and struck the rear of Pollard’s vehicle. Both vehicles were moved to the shoulder prior to the arrival of law enforcement. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $200 while the estimated cost of damage to the Nissan was $200. Both vehicles were still considered drivable.
