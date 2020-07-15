The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
June 20
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 8:17 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Alan A. Morgado was traveling South on U.S. 221 in a 2004 Ford when the vehicle traveled off the roadway to the right and collided with a culvert. The vehicle then overturned and came to rest on the West shoulder of U.S. 221. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $3,500 and it was no longer considered drivable. Citations for Morgado are pending.
June 22
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 5:57 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Travis B. Walters was traveling East on Jim Duvall Road in a 2013 Ford while Emiliano R. Sanchez was traveling West on Jim Duvall Road in a 1996 Nissan. The accident occurred when the vehicles struck head on and both vehicles came to rest near the area of impact. According to the wreck report, the road is a single lane, narrow gravel road without any markers and both vehicles were driving within the lane of travel. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $3,500 and it was no longer considered drivable while the estimated cost of damage to the Nissan was $3,000 and it was still drivable.
June 23
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 4:27 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, James R. Foley was traveling West on N.C. 88 in a 2004 Chevrolet when the vehicle ran off the road to the right and overcorrected. The vehicle then ran off the road to the right and struck a ditch before coming to final rest facing East off the road to the right. The estimated cost of damage to the Chevrolet was $5,000 and it was no longer considered drivable.
June 24
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 11:44 a.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Chasity D. Johnson was traveling North on Dogget Road in a 1996 Oldsmobile when the vehicle ran off the road to the right and overcorrected. The vehicle then crossed the centerline and overturned before coming to final rest facing West in the roadway. The estimated cost of damage to the Oldsmobile was $3,000 and it was no longer considered drivable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.