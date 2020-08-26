The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
July 24
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:05 a.m. near Lansing. According to the wreck report, Nicole L. Blakeman was operating a 2008 GMC while Alexis P. Beamer was operating a 2011 Jeep. The collision occurred when Blakeman traveling South on N.C. 88 and Beamer was traveling North on N.C. 88. The GMC crossed the centerline and collided head-on with the Jeep. Blakeman’s vehicle spun around and came to final rest blocking the roadway while Beamer’s vehicle departed the road on the right and came to final rest in a ditch. The estimated cost of damage to both vehicles was $8,000 and neither was considered drivable following the collision. Blakeman was issued a citation for driving left of center.
July 25
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 8:40 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Taylor L. Dunn was operating a 2015 Honda while Charles P. Sessoms was operating a 2005 Honda. The collision occurred while both vehicles were traveling North on N.C. 16 when Sessoms slowed to turn right on Bare Road. Dunn failed to reduce speed and collided with Sessoms’ vehicle in the rear. After the collision, both vehicles were moved to the shoulder of N.C. 16. The estimated cost of damage to the 2015 Honda was $3,000 while the estimated cost of damage to the 2005 Honda was $900. Both vehicles were still drivable. Dunn was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed.
July 26
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 12:08 a.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Loretta L. Biederman was traveling South on U.S. 221 in a 2002 Ford when the vehicle traveled left of center and lost control. The vehicle then traveled off of the roadway to the right and collided with a guardrail. After the collision, the Ford was moved to Water Tank Road to report the accident. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $3,000 and it was still considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the guardrail, owned by NCDOT, was $1,000. Biederman was issued a citation for exceeding a safe speed.
July 28
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 5:04 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Donald L. Brooks was traveling West on N.C. 88 in a 1999 Mazda when the vehicle ran off the right shoulder and struck a telephone box. The vehicle came to rest on the right shoulder of N.C. 88. The estimated cost of damage to the Mazda was $3,500 and it was no longer considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the telephone box, owned by SkyLine/SkyBest Telephone was $1,000.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 5:43 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Cynthia S. Lawrence was operating a 2004 Dodge while Carol J. Walton was operating a 2003 Subaru. The accident occurred when both vehicles were traveling South on U.S. 221 and the Subaru slowed for traffic and was struck by the Dodge. Both vehicles were moved after impact. The estimated cost of damage to the Dodge was $500 while the estimated cost of damage to the Subaru was $1,000. Both vehicles were still considered drivable. Lawrence was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed.
July 29
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 1:47 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Doris W. Cannell was operating a 2008 Subaru while Kathryn C. Culp was operating a 2015 Mazda. Cannell was traveling North on Old Hwy 16 while Culp was traveling South on Old Hwy 16. The accident occurred when the Mazda crossed the centerline and struck the Subaru head-on. The Subaru came to rest on the Northbound shoulder of Old Hwy 16 and the Mazda came to rest on the Southbound shoulder of Old Hwy 16. The estimated cost of damage to the Subaru was $10,000 while the estimated cost of damage to the Mazda was $9,000. Both vehicles were no longer considered drivable. Culp was issued a citation for driving left of center.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 5:15 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Sara T. Houck was operating a 2003 Honda while Cathy P. Barr was operating a 2016 Toyota. The accident occurred while both vehicles were traveling West on N.C. 88. The Toyota slowed for traffic ahead and the Honda failed to reduce speed and collided with the rear of the Toyota. Both vehicles were moved to the shoulder of N.C. 88 following the collision. The estimated cost of damage to both vehicles was $900 and they were still considered drivable. Houck was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed.
July 30
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 11:43 a.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Matthew A. Hoffman was operating a 2004 Chevrolet while Christopher A. Perry was operating a 2017 Chevrolet. The accident occurred when both vehicles were traveling South on U.S. 221. Perry was stopped in the travel lane waiting to make a left turn from U.S. 221 to Wade Bare Road Hoffman failed to reduce speed and collided with the rear of Perry’s vehicle. The 2004 Chevrolet came to final rest in the roadway and was towed off of the roadway prior to the arrival of the investigating officer. After the collision, the 2017 Chevrolet was driven off the roadway. The estimated cost of damage to the 2004 Chevrolet was $5,000 and it was no longer considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the 2017 Chevrolet was $1,000 and it was still considered drivable. Hoffman was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 12:35 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Tony W. Setzer was traveling West on N.C. 88 in a 2005 Dodge when the vehicle traveled left of center and off the roadway to the left. The vehicle then overturned and came to rest in a field at the bottom of the embankment. The estimated cost of damage to the Dodge was $8,000 and it was no longer considered drivable.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 6:46 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Walter H. Brigman was traveling North on Beaver Creek School Road in a 1988 Toyota. The accident occurred when the vehicle lost control and traveled left of center before overturning and coming to rest on the West shoulder of Beaver Creek School Road. The estimated cost of damage to the Toyota was $900 and it was no longer considered drivable. Bridgman was issued citations for driving while impaired and driving with a revoked license.
July 31
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 10:17 a.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Geoffry A. Crane was traveling East on N.C. 88 in a 2004 Jeep when the vehicle traveled left of center and off the roadway to the left. The vehicle then struck an embankment and overturned before coming to rest in the roadway facing South in the Westbound lane. The estimated cost of damage to the Jeep was $5,000 and it was no longer considered drivable. Crane was issued a citation for driving with unsafe tires and no insurance.
Aug. 1
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 9:48 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Chiloe S. Pritchard was traveling West on N.C. 88 on a 2017 Harley Davidson when the vehicle overturned and Pritchard was ejected. The vehicle then ran off the road and struck a fence. According to the report, a witness stated that several deer ran across the road in front of the vehicle. The estimated cost of damage to the Harley Davidson was $6,000 and it was no longer considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the fence was $500. Pritchard was issued citations for driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane control.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 10:03 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Monte B. Pritchard was traveling West on N.C. 16 on a 2012 Harley Davidson when the vehicle crossed the centerline and overturned. The vehicle then continued sliding down the roadway, ran off the road to the left and struck a guardrail before coming to rest against the guardrail. The estimated cost of damage to the Harley Davidson was $4,000 and it was no longer considered drivable. Pritchard was issued citations for driving while impaired, wearing a helmet improperly and driving left of center.
Aug. 2
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 3:51 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Ashley L. Watson was traveling South on U.S. 221 in a 2004 Chevrolet when the vehicle traveled off the roadway to the right and struck a guardrail. After the collision, the vehicle came to rest facing West in the Southbound lane of U.S. 221. The estimated cost of damage to the Chevrolet was $4,000 and it was no longer considered drivable. Watson was issued citations for driving with unsafe tires and exceeding a safe speed.
