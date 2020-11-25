The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
Sept. 27
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 8:28 a.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Orrin J. Shatley was operating a 2018 Toyota while James M. Watson was operating a 2018 Chevrolet. The accident occurred while Shatley was traveling South on Shatley Springs Road and Watson was traveling North on Shatley Springs Road. The Toyota crossed the center of the roadway and struck the Chevrolet. After the collision, both vehicles were moved from the area of impact prior to the arrival of the investigating officer. The estimated cost of damage to the Toyota was $4,000 and the estimated cost of damage to the Chevrolet was $5,000. Both vehicles were still considered drivable. Shatley was issued a citation for failure to maintain lane control.
Sept. 28
A single vehicle accident: occurred at 11:34 a.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, an unoccupied 2007 Ford was parked facing North on Badger Street. The driver of the vehicle is unknown. According to the report, while unoccupied, the Ford rolled from a parked position and traveled through a PVA and struck a building. The vehicle came to rest against the building facing North. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $1,000 and it was still considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the building was $2,000.
Oct. 1
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:12 a.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Julia D. Grogan was traveling South on Grant Houck Road in a 2013 Ford when a deer entered the roadway in front of the vehicle. The Ford struck the deer in the roadway and was moved from the area of impact prior to the arrival of the investigating officer. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $4,000 and it was still considered drivable.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 2:07 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Nancy M. Michael was traveling West on N.C. 88 in a 2010 Toyota when the vehicle ran off the road to the right, overcorrected, crossed the centerline and ran off the road to the left, struck a ditch and then struck a fence. The vehicle came to rest near the area of impact. The estimated cost of damage to the Toyota was $3,500 and it was no longer considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the fence was $1,500. Michael was issued a citation for failure to maintain lane control.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 2:47 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Daniel J. Blackwelder was traveling East on N.C. 88 in a 2005 Toyota. There was a vehicle stopped in the road attended with flashers on. Blackwelder ran off the road to the right, struck a ditch and then struck a fence. The vehicle came to rest near the area of impact. The estimated cost of damage to the Toyota was $2,500 and it was still considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the fence was $700. Blackwelder was issued a citation for failure to maintain lane control.
Oct. 3
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 10:43 a.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Blake G. Lewis was operating a 2011 Dodge while Jeffrey A. Anderson was operating a 2007 Subaru. The accident occurred while both vehicles were traveling East on N.C. 163 and the Subaru was stopped at the intersection of N.C. 163 and N.C. 16 preparing to make a right turn from N.C. 163 to N.C. 16. The Dodge collided with the rear of the Subaru and both vehicles were driven off the roadway following the collision. The estimated cost of damage to the Dodge was $300 and the estimated cost of damage to the Subaru was $500. Both vehicles were still considered drivable. Lewis was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed.
