The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
Aug. 24
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 2:53 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Carrie D. Patrick was traveling East on N.C. 163 in a 2004 Isuzu when the vehicle ran off the road to the right, overcorrected, crossed the centerline, ran off the road to the left, struck an embankment and overturned. The vehicle came to rest on its left side in the road after impact. The estimated cost of damage to the Isuzu was $3,500 and it was no longer considered drivable. Patrick was issued a citation for failure to maintain lane control.
Aug. 26
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 9:07 a.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Joseph L. Pennington was operating a 2006 Nissan while Alisha D. Roberts was operating a 2006 Lexus. The accident occurred when Pennington was traveling North on U.S. 221 and Roberts was stopped in the Northbound lane of U.S. 221 attempting to make a left turn and the Nissan struck the Lexus in the rear. After the collision, both vehicles were moved from the area of impact before the arrival of the investigating officer. The estimated cost of damage to the Nissan was $5,000 and the estimated cost of damage to the Lexus was $8,000. Both vehicles were no longer considered drivable. Pennington was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 12:02 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, James E. Smith was operating a 2015 Ford while Christian M. Thomas was operating a 2005 Jeep. The accident occurred while Smith was traveling North on U.S. 221 and Thomas was traveling South on U.S. 221. The Ford attempted to make a left turn on U.S. 221 in front of the Jeep and the Jeep struck the Ford in the roadway. After the collision, both vehicles were moved from the area of impact prior to the arrival of the investigating officer. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $8,000 and it was still considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the Jeep was $7,000 and it was no longer considered drivable. Smith was issued a citation for failure to yield.
