The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
Feb. 25
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:02 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Harley P. Moretz was operating a 2021 Toyota while traveling North on NC 16 when a dog crossed the roadway, causing Moretz to collide with it. The vehicle was moved out of the road prior to the arrival of law enforcement. The estimated cost of damage to the Toyota was $3,500 and it was not considered drivable.
Feb. 26
A single-vehicle accident: occurred near West Jefferson at 12:01 a.m. The wreck report stated that Ethan S. Shrader was traveling East on NC 88 while operating a 2015 Suzuki. The vehicle was exceeding a safe speed to negotiate a curve and ran off the right shoulder of the road, striking a building and a light pole. It overturned and came to a rest on the side of the roadway. The estimated cost of damage to the Suzuki was $5,000 and it was not deemed drivable.
March 1
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 4:31 p.m. near Jefferson. The report showed that Gregory L. Grogan was traveling South while Christopher A. Cole was traveling North on Helton Road. Grogan, in a 2019 Starcraft and Cole, in a 2007 Ford sideswiped mirrors in the middle of the roadway. Both vehicles were moved to the shoulder of the road to report the accident. The estimated cost of damage to both the Starcraft and the Ford was $75. Both were considered drivable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.