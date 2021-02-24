The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
Feb. 7
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 5:09 a.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Ryan M. Patton was operating a 2018 Ford while traveling North on NC 16. The vehicle ran off the road to the right and struck an embankment, coming to a final rest on the shoulder of the northbound lane. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $800 and it was still drivable.
Feb. 8
A single-vehicle accident: occurred near Jefferson at 2:10 p.m. The report stated that Christopher K. Morgan was traveling East on Don Walters Road in a 2015 Volvo when he struck a low-lying power line across the road. The vehicle came to a final rest in the roadway. The estimated cost of damage to the Volvo was $200 and it was deemed drivable. $5,000 was the estimated cost of damage to the TV cable line.
Feb. 9
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:47 a.m. near Jefferson. The wreck report showed that Clinton S. Davis was operating a 2020 Ford while heading North on NC 16. A deer entered the roadway causing Davis to strike it. The vehicle was moved prior to the arrival of law enforcement. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $15,000 and it was not considered drivable.
Feb. 11
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 5:22 a.m. near West Jefferson. According to the report, Dakota M. Medley was traveling North in a 2008 Subaru on Buck Mountain Road. The vehicle traveled left of center, off the roadway and struck a tree. It then traveled down an embankment and came to a rest in a creek facing North. Medley was transported to Ashe Memorial Hospital. The estimated cost of damage to the Subaru was $10,000 and it was not considered drivable. Medley was issued a citation for failure to maintain lane control.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred near Jefferson at approximately 10:03 a.m. The report showed that Glenn R. McCoy Jr. was traveling South on US 221 while Tod E. Hale was traveling East. McCoy Jr., in a 2006 Chevrolet, traveled left of center while turning West onto US 221 and struck Hale who was operating a 2020 Ford. Following the collision, McCoy Jr. came to a rest in the center of the road facing West and Hale came to a rest facing East. The estimated cost of damage to the Chevrolet was $8,500 and it was not drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $5,000 and it was drivable. McCoy Jr. was issued a traffic violation for traveling left of center.
Feb. 14
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 9:40 a.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Richard K. Bumgarner was operating a 2003 Nissan while traveling South on Liberty Grove Church Road. The vehicle traveled off the road to the right, going down an embankment and striking a tree. It cam to a rest against the tree facing South off the right side of the roadway. The estimated cost of damage to the Nissan was $4,500 and it was not drivable. Bumgarner was issued a citation for failing to maintain lane control and failing to report the accident.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred near Lansing at 1:32 p.m. The report stated that Kansas M. Eldreth was traveling West on Helton Creek Road in a 2011 Honda when she ran off the road to the right and struck a utility pole. The vehicle came to a rest near the area of impact. The estimated cost of damage to the Honda was $2,500 and it was not drivable. $500 was the cost of damage to the utility pole owned by Blue Ridge Electric.
Feb. 16
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 5:52 a.m. near West Jefferson. According to the report, Patricia J. Bowers was operating a 2006 Jeep while headed South on NC 194. The vehicle traveled off the road to the right and up an embankment. It then struck a ditch and came to a rest on its side facing South on the shoulder of the roadway. The estimated cost of damage to the Jeep was $2,000 and it was not drivable.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred near West Jefferson at 6:40 a.m. The report showed that Michael A. Colligan was traveling South on NC 194 while operating a 2007 Dodge. Colligan traveled off the road to the right and down an embankment. The vehicle then overturned and came to a rest on its top in a ditch facing South. The estimated cost of damage to the Dodge was $7,000 and it was not deemed drivable.
Feb. 18
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 6:33 a.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Philip P. Quinn Jr. was operating a 2008 Subaru while traveling West on NC 88. Quinn Jr. lost control on the ice covered roadway and ran off the road to the right, striking a fence. The vehicle came to a final rest off the road. The estimated cost of damage to the Subaru was $8,000 and it was not considered drivable.
