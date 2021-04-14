The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
March 28
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 12:54 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Joshua R. Powers was operating a 2008 Chevrolet while traveling South on Ebenezer Road. The vehicle ran off the road to the right and struck several trees, coming to rest against one after the impact. The estimated cost of damage to the Chevrolet was $8,500 and it was not considered drivable.
March 29
A single-vehicle accident: occurred near Jefferson at 6:42 a.m. The wreck report stated that Cameron D. Pruitt was traveling South in a 2006 Jeep on US 221 when a deer entered the road. The vehicle struck the deer and was later moved from the area of impact before the arrival of law enforcement. The estimated cost of damage to the Jeep was $3,500 and it was deemed drivable.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 11:20 p.m. near West Jefferson. Brooke E. Rutherford was operating a 2008 Chevrolet while traveling West on Whenlin Ridge Road. The vehicle traveled through a stop sign on Cranberry Springs Road and across Whenlin Ridge, running off the shoulder into a ditch. The estimated cost of damage to the Chevrolet was $3,500 and it was not drivable. Rutherford was issued a citation for failing to stop at a stop sign.
March 30
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 6:40 a.m. near West Jefferson. The report showed that Jane B. Miller was traveling North on US 221 in a 2004 Lexus when she struck a deer in the roadway. Law enforcement was notified after Miller arrived at her destination. The estimated cost of damage to the Lexus was $6,000 and it was still drivable.
March 31
A single-vehicle accident: occurred near West Jefferson at 5:59 a.m. According to the wreck report, Milton T. Gerock was operating a 2018 Hyundai while traveling East on Cranberry Springs Road. The driver failed to stop at a stop sign and traveled off the roadway straight ahead, striking a fence and then traveling down an embankment. The vehicle came to a final rest in a creek. The estimated cost of damage to the Hyundai was $8,000 and it was not deemed drivable. The fence took an estimated $750 in damage. Gerock was issued a citation for failure to stop at the stop sign.
April 3
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 8:37 p.m. near Jefferson. The wreck report showed that Sammy A. Sams was operating a 2003 GMC while heading West on NC 88. The vehicle ran off the road to the right and then overturned, coming to a final rest facing South on its top. The driver stated that he swerved to avoid a deer in the roadway. The estimated cost of damage to the GMC was $5,000 and it was not drivable. Sams was issued traffic violations for failure to maintain lane control and expired registration.
April 5
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 12:18 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the report, Jessie L. Winkler, in a 2006 Ford and Blake A. Hurley, in a 2011 Chevrolet, were both traveling South on US 221. Winkler was changing lanes and struck Hurley, both coming to a rest in the South bound shoulder of the roadway. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $3,100 and it was deemed drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the Chevrolet was $3,900 and was also considered drivable.
