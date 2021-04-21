The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
April 7
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:18 a.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Israel B. Church was traveling South on N.C. 88 in a 2000 Dodge when the vehicle crossed the centerline, ran off the roadway to the left, struck an embankment and overturned. The vehicle came to final rest on the northbound shoulder of N.C. 88 facing South. The estimated cost of damage to the Dodge was $1,200 and it was no longer considered drivable.
April 8
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 1:25 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, David L. Marshall was traveling West on N.C. 88 in a 2020 Ford when the vehicle struck a deer crossing the roadway. The vehicle was moved out of the roadway prior to the arrival of the investigating officer. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $3,000 and it was still drivable.
April 12
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at near West Jefferson at 5:14 a.m. The wreck report stated that Pablo P. Rivera was operating a 2004 Toyota while traveling North on N.C. 163. A deer entered the roadway causing a collision. Following the accident, the vehicle was moved from the area of impact before the investigating officer arrived. The estimated cost of damage to the Toyota was $6,000 and it was not drivable.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred near 4:04 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the report, Marcia J. Goodnow was parked in a private driveway off of Big Helton Road in a 2013 Toyota. The vehicle rolled backwards out of the driveway after being failed to put in park and ran off the left shoulder of the road. It struck a ditch and came to a final rest. The estimated cost of damage to the Toyota was $2,000 and it was not deemed drivable.
