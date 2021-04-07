The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
March 16
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 3:48 a.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Emily N. Farmer was operating a 2013 Dodge while traveling South on Tom Fowler Road. The vehicle traveled off the roadway to the right and struck a group of of trees, coming to a rest. The estimated cost of damage to the Dodge was $6,000 and it was not considered drivable. Farmer was issued a citation for failing to maintain lane control.
March 17
A two-vehicle accident: occurred near Jefferson at 3:38 p.m. The wreck report stated that Ray Brown and Brenda P. McClure were traveling North on US 221, Brown in a 2012 Chevrolet and McClure in a 2017 Subaru. Brown was in the right lane while McClure was in the left and Brown attempted to make a left turn onto Sunnyside Place from the right lane and struck McClure. Both vehicles came to a rest near the area of impact. The estimated cost of damage to the both the Chevrolet and the Subaru was $2,000 each and both were deemed drivable. Brown was issued a citation for making an improper turn.
March 19
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 6:45 a.m. near West Jefferson. The report showed that Amanda S. Greer was traveling West on NC 163 in a 2012 GMC. According to Greer, an unknown vehicle was attempting to pass them in the center turn lane and a piece of debris came and struck the GMC. Greer drove to her work place and notified law enforcement after the accident. The estimated cost of damage to the GMC was $400 and it was considered drivable.
March 22
A two-vehicle accident: occurred near West Jefferson at 5:48 p.m. According to report, Robert W. Poe was making a left turn on US 221 South in a 2015 Jeep while Ricky G. Osborne was traveling North in a 2007 Jeep. While turning, Poe struck Osborne and fled the scene after the impact. The estimated cost of damage to the both Jeeps was $2,000 each and they were both drivable. Poe was issued citations for failing to yield and committing a hit and run.
March 25
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 10 a.m. near Jefferson. The report stated that Brittany N. Hayes and Jose M. Hernandez were traveling North on US 221. Hernandez, in a 2002 GMC, was slowing in front of Hayes, in a 1994 Honda and Hayes struck the GMC. Following the collision, both vehicles came to a rest near the area of impact. The estimated cost of damage to the GMC was $2,000 and it was deemed drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the Honda was $3,500 and it was not considered drivable. Hayes was issued a citation for failing to reduce the speed.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred near West Jefferson at 2:19 p.m. According to the wreck report, Michael L. Walker was operating a 1996 Jeep while traveling East on Golf Course Road. The vehicle lost control and ran off the right shoulder of the roadway and struck a tree. It was moved prior to the arrival of law enforcement. The estimated cost of damage to the Jeep was $3,000 and it was deemed drivable.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 6:15 p.m. near West Jefferson. The report showed that Christopher S. Dillard was in a 2003 Dodge while traveling East on Water Tank Road when he crossed the centerline and ran off the left shoulder. The vehicle struck a ditch and came to a final rest. The estimated cost of damage to the Dodge was $2,500 and it was not drivable. Dillard was issued a citation for traveling left of center.
March 26
A two-vehicle accident: occurred near Lansing at 3:06 p.m. According to the wreck report, Dalton G. Loggins was traveling North on NC 194 in a 2013 Ford while pulling a trailer loaded with round bales of hay. Robert M. Calhoun was in a 2013 Chevrolet parked on the side of the road. A round bale of hay fell from the trailer of the Ford and struck the Chevrolet. Loggins came to a controlled stop after impact. The estimated cost of damage to the Chevrolet was $1,500 and it was not considered drivable. Loggins was issued a citation for failing to secure the load.
