The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
April 13
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 4:31 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, David P. Bartolini was traveling West on Cranberry Springs Road in a 2020 Subaru. The vehicle crossed the centerline, ran off the road to the left, struck a tree and then struck a telephone pedestal. It came to a final rest near the area of impact. The estimated cost of damage to the Subaru was $6,500 and it was not drivable. Bartolini was issued a citation for reckless driving.
April 20
A single-vehicle accident: occurred near West Jefferson at 6 p.m. The report stated that Russel F. Vannoy was operating a 2002 Ford on Frank Dillard Road when he ran off the right shoulder and struck a mailbox and a retaining wall. The vehicle then struck a telephone pedestal, ran through a fence and came to a final rest in a creek off the right shoulder of the road. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $3,000 and it was not drivable. $500 was the cost of damage to the fence, mailbox and retaining wall.
