The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
Feb. 22
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 6:43 a.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Juan M. Bowen was traveling West on NC 88 in a 2011 Toyota when he lost control on the icy roadway. The vehicle crossed the center line, overcorrected and ran off the road to the right. After striking an embankment, the vehicle overturned, struck a fence and struck a tree. It came to a rest overturned against the tree. The estimated cost of damage to the Toyota was $15,000 and it was not drivable. $500 was the cost of damage to the fence.
