The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
March 12
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 4:25 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Rosalee L. Potter was operating a 1998 School Bus while traveling East on NC 88 and attempted to make a right turn onto Sutherland Road. The vehicle ran off the road to the right and struck a bridge rail, coming to a final rest near the area of impact. The estimated cost of damage to the bus was $2,500 and it was not considered drivable. The bridge rail had an estimated cost of $1,500 in damage.
March 13
A two-vehicle accident: occurred near Lansing at 3:31 p.m. The wreck report showed that Matthew Thomas Nethery was operating a 2020 vehicle while heading West on Big Springs Road when he struck James M. Shaw in a 2000 Ford as he was making a left turn onto the road. Both vehicles came to a rest near the area of impact. The estimated cost of damage to the 2020 was $2,000 and it was not drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $2,500 and it was deemed drivable. Shaw was issued a citation for failing to yield.
March 17
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 3:38 p.m. near Jefferson. The report stated that Ray Brown and Brenda P. McClure were traveling North on US 221, Brown operating a 2012 Chevrolet in the right lane and McClure operating a 2017 Subaru in the left lane. Brown attempted to make a left turn from the right lane and struck McClure. Both vehicles came to a rest near the area of impact. The estimated cost of damage to the Chevrolet and the Ford was $2,000 each and they were both deemed drivable. Brown was issued a citation for an improper turn.
