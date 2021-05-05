The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
April 21
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 2:21 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Emanuel Rochin-Garcia was traveling East in a 2020 Freightliner and Allen K. Eldreth was traveling West in a 1997 Kenworth on NC 88. Rochin-Garcia crossed the centerline and struck Eldreth. Both vehicles were moved prior to the arrival of law enforcement. The estimated cost of damage to the Freightliner and the Kenworth was $1,000 each and they were both deemed drivable. Rochin-Garcia was issued a citation for traveling left of center.
April 23
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 9:26 a.m. near Jefferson. The wreck report stated that Omar Cantumoreno was traveling East in a 2020 Ford while Darrel D. Hamilton was traveling West in a 2019 GMC on NC 88. The vehicles met near the centerline and struck mirrors. Due to conflicting stories, law enforcement was unable to determine which vehicle crossed the centerline. Both vehicles were moved prior to law enforcement’s arrival. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford and the GMC was $1,500 each and both were still drivable.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred near West Jefferson at 3:27 p.m. The report showed that Max G. Reece was operating a 2015 Nissan, heading East, while Gary L. Schoeny was operating a 2014 Jeep, traveling West, both on Pounding Mill Road. Reece crossed the centerline and struck the Jeep and came to a rest near the area of impact. Shoeny then struck a ditch after impact. The estimated cost of damage to the Nissan was $3,500 and it was not drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the Jeep was $2,500 and it was also not drivable. Reece was issued a citation for traveling left of center.
