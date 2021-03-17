The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
March 6
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 7:50 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Jessica D. Blevins was operating a 2010 Ford while traveling West on NC 163. The vehicle traveled off the roadway to the right and collided with a guardrail. After the accident, the vehicle was moved to Obids Baptist Church and the driver reported the accident. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $700 and it was deemed drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the guardrail owned by NCDOT was $200.
March 9
A single-vehicle accident: occurred near Jefferson at approximately 1:43 p.m. The report stated that Clarence B. Lewis was traveling West on Wade Bare Road in a 2019 Ford. Lewis looked down in his floor board for a second causing the vehicle to run off the road to the right, striking a road sign and coming a rest in a ditch. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $15,000 and it was still considered drivable. The estimated cost of damage to NCDOT’s road sign was $200. Lewis was issued a traffic violation for failing to maintain lane control.
March 10
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 6:37 a.m. near Jefferson. The wreck report showed that Elaine B. Brandt was traveling South in a 2006 Kia on NC 16 when a deer entered the roadway, causing a collision. The vehicle was moved prior to the arrival of law enforcement. The estimated cost of damage to the Kia was $7,000 and it was not considered drivable.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred near Lansing at 2:45 p.m. According to the wreck report, Jerry D. Powers was operating a 2013 Ford while heading North on NC 194. The vehicle traveled off the road to the right and collided with a ditch bank. After the accident, the vehicle was moved to the intersection of Jerd Branch Road and the driver reported the accident. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $2,500 and it was not drivable.
March 11
A two-vehicle accident: occurred near Jefferson at 6:08 p.m. The report showed that Joseph D. Dillard, traveling South on NC 16, sideswiped Mark C. Taylor, traveling North on NC 16. Dillard was operating a 1994 Honda and traveled left of center, sideswiping Taylor in a 2004 Ford. The Ford ran off the roadway to the left and came to a a rest in an open field while the Honda came to a rest on NC 16. The estimated cost of damage to each vehicle was $3,500 and they were not considered drivable. Dillard was issued a citation for driving while impaired and traveling left of center.
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 9:43 p.m. near Lansing. According to the report, Diane C. Osborne was traveling East on Soup Bean Branch Road in a 2000 Saturn. The vehicle collided with a cow that had entered the roadway and was moved to the shoulder of the road to report the accident. The estimated cost of damage to the Saturn was $1,800 and it was still drivable. The estimated cost of medical treatment to the cow was $500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.