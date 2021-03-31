The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
March 12
A single-vehicle accident: occurred at 6:45 a.m. near West Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Amanda S. Greer was traveling West in a 2012 GMC on NC 163. The driver stated than an unknown vehicle was attempting to pass them in the center lane when a piece of debris came up and struck the vehicle. Greer drove to her workplace and notified law enforcement. The estimated cost of damage to the GMC was $400 and it was deemed drivable.
March 13
A two-vehicle accident: occurred near West Jefferson at 11:12 a.m. The report stated that Suda Roshom was operating a 2005 Ford while attempting to make u-turn on US 221. Christopher A. Blevins was in the center turning lane on US 221 in a 2004 Lexus. As Roshom made the turn, they crossed the concrete median and struck Blevins. Both vehicles were moved to the shoulder prior to the arrival of law enforcement. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $1,500 and it was still drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the Lexus was $3,000 and it was also drivable. Roshom was issued a citation for unsafe movement.
A two-vehicle accident: occurred at 3:31 p.m. near Lansing. The wreck report showed that James M. Shaw was making a left turn onto Big Springs Road while operating a 2000 Ford. Matthew T. Nethery was traveling West in a 2020 vehicle and struck Shaw as he was making the turn. Both vehicles came to a rest near the area of impact. The estimated cost of damage to the Ford was $2,500 and it was deemed drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the 2020 was $2,000 and it was not drivable. Shaw was issued a traffic violation for failing to yield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.