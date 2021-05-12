The following wreck reports have been released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in Ashe County.
April 26
A single vehicle accident: Occurred at 5:43 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the wreck report, Andrew D. Barnes was operating a 2013 Dodge while traveling south on Joe Hampton Rd. The vehicle traveled off the right shoulder of the highway and lost control. The vehicle then traveled over an embankment, struck a fence and then a power pole. After impact the vehicle came to a uncontrolled rest on the right shoulder of the highway. Estimated cost of damage to the Doge was $15,000 and it was not considered drivable. $700 was the estimated cost of damage to the fence. Barnes was issued a citation for failure to maintain lane control.
April 27
A three vehicle accident: Occurred at 4:21 p.m. near Lansing. The report showed that Jessica V. Whitt was travelling south while pulling a tow dolly on NC 194 in a 2001 Dodge. The vehicle ran off the road to the right, overcorrected, crossed the centerline, ran off the road to the left, struck a tree then struck a 2002 KIA. After impact the park vehicle was pushed into a building. The tow dolly separated from the Dodge and struck another 2011 Ford. All vehicles came to rest near the area of impact. The estimated cost of damage to the Dodge was $6,500 and it was not drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the 2002 KIA $4,500 and it was not drivable. The estimated cost of damage to the 2011 Ford was $3,000 and it was deemed drivable. Whitt was charged with failure to maintain lane control.
April 28
A single vehicle accident: Occurred at 8:53 a.m. near Lansing. According to the report Maeleigh J. Parker was operating a 2002 Toyota while traveling East on West Mill Creek Rd. The vehicle ran off the right side of the road, struck a fence and went over the embankment and came to a rest off the roadway. The report stated that this accident had actually occurred on the night of April 27, between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. but was not reported until April 28. The estimated cost of damage to the 2002 Toyota was $1,100. The estimated cost of damage to the fence was $100. Parker was charged with failure to maintain lane control.
April 29
A two vehicle accident: Occurred at 7:37 a.m. near West Jefferson. According to the report, Juna S. Lacanvasquez was driving a 2006 Pontiac West on Idlewild Road while Elizabeth L. Herring was traveling in a 2019 Honda East on the same road. The report stated that Lacanvasquez crossed the centerline and struck Herring’s vehicle. After impact the 2006 Pontiac went off the road on the left side and went into the ditch. The 2019 Honda came to a rest in the roadway. According to the report Lacanvasquez stated that she took her eyes off the road prior to the collision. Estimated cost of damage to the 2006 Pontiac is $9,000 and was listed as undrivable. Estimated cost of damage to the 2019 Honda was $15,000 and was listed as undrivable. Lacanvasquez was charged with driving left of center.
April 30
A two vehicle accident: Occurred at 3 p.m. near Jefferson. According to the report Chaley R. Church was traveling East on NC-88 in a 2006 Suzuki. Phoebe E. Gochnauer was also traveling East on NC-88 in a 2006 Ford. The report stated that the Gochnauer stopped in the road due to roadwork, Church following behind failed to reduce speed and struck the Gochnauer. Both vehicles came to rest in the roadway. Estimated cost of damage to the 2006 Suzuki was $7,000 and it was listed as undrivable. Estimated cost of damage to the 2006 Ford was $1,000, it was listed as drivable. Church was charged with failure to reduce speed.
April 30
A single vehicle accident: Occurred at 3:44 p.m. near West Jefferson. According to the report Johnathan A. Cox was traveling West on NC-163 in a 2007 Nissan. Cox was attempting to make a left turn on Idlewild. The 2007 Nissan traveled left of center and off the left shoulder of the driveway. The Nissan then struck a guardrail, traveled over an embankment and then overturned. The Nissan then came to an uncontrolled rest on the left shoulder of the roadway. Estimated cost of damage to the 2007 Nissan is $15,000 and was listed as drivable. Cox was charged with DWI.
April 30
A single vehicle accident: Occurred at 7:08 a.m. near Lansing. According to the report Catherine P. Miller was traveling North on West Deep Ford Rd. in a 2009 Kia when a deer entered the roadway. The 2009 Kia struck the deer. Following the collision the vehicle moved to the shoulder of the roadway. Estimated damage to the 2009 KIA was $4,500 and was listed as undrivable.
May 1
A single vehicle accident: Occurred at 8:14 a.m. near West Jefferson. The accident report stated that an unknown driver in a 2019 RAM was traveling South on NC-194 when the vehicle crossed the centerline, ran off the road to the left, went over the embankment and struck several trees. The vehicle came to rest off the roadway against the trees. The driver of the 2019 RAM then left the scene.
May 2
A two vehicle accident: Occurred at 11:30 a.m. near Lansing. According to the report, Corey D. Weaver was traveling South on Coy Ham Rd in a 2004 GMC. William D. Byrd was traveling North on Coy Ham Rd. in a 2018 Ford. The 2004 GMC crossed the center of the roadway and sideswiped the 2018 Ford. Both vehicles were moved prior to the officers arrival. The estimated cost of damage to the 2004 GMC was $800 and was listed as drivable. The Estimated cost of damage to the 2018 Ford was $500 and was listed as drivable.
May 3
A single vehicle accident: Occurred at 10:02 a.m. near West Jefferson. According to the report, Cynthia M. Humphrey was traveling West on U.S.- 221 in a 2007 Ford. The vehicle ran off the right side of the road and struck the guardrail. The vehicle then came to rest off the roadway in the guardrail. The estimated cost of damage to the 2007 Ford was $9,000 and was listed as non-drivable. Humphrey was charged with failure to maintain lane control.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.